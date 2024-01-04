A rise in respiratory illnesses in Mesa County increases

A rise in respiratory illnesses in Mesa County increases
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In Mesa County there has been a rise in respiratory illness since the start of October.

According to Mesa County Public Health there have been a total of 120 Covid-19 hospitalizations, 17 hospitalizations from the flu and 6 hospitalizations from RSV. Some things that Mesa County Public Health would like for you to keep in mind is to stay home when you’re sick, wash your hands frequently, disinfect surfaces that you’re touching frequently whether that is at home or at work. They also mention it’s a good idea to stay up to date on vaccines.

Communication Specialist, Sarah Gray stated, “hospitalizations related to Covid-19 have been reported continually since October 1st. We did see a slight peak in mid-November and now we have been seeing an another increase in the last couple of weeks”.

If you would like to stay up to date on vaccines, Mesa County Public Health is scheduling Covid-19 and flu vaccines at the Public Health Clinic or you can call 970-248-6906 to make an appointment.

Copyright 2024 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
I-70 MP 205.75 WB : 0.3 miles E of US 6/CO 9 in Silverthorne
Update: Silverthorne closure opens up left lane
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old

Latest News

A rise in respiratory illnesses in Mesa County increases
Mesa CO Public Health
Fruita Monument Boys win 2nd Annual Palisade Winter Classic
Athletes of the Week: Fruita Boys Basketball
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) in the first half of an NFL football game in Empower...
3 Broncos players selected as starters to 2024 Pro Bowl
Montrose High School
Montrose High School Girl’s Volleyball players recognized with post season awards