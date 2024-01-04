A rise in respiratory illnesses in Mesa County increases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In Mesa County there has been a rise in respiratory illness since the start of October.

According to Mesa County Public Health there have been a total of 120 Covid-19 hospitalizations, 17 hospitalizations from the flu and 6 hospitalizations from RSV. Some things that Mesa County Public Health would like for you to keep in mind is to stay home when you’re sick, wash your hands frequently, disinfect surfaces that you’re touching frequently whether that is at home or at work. They also mention it’s a good idea to stay up to date on vaccines.

Communication Specialist, Sarah Gray stated, “hospitalizations related to Covid-19 have been reported continually since October 1st. We did see a slight peak in mid-November and now we have been seeing an another increase in the last couple of weeks”.

If you would like to stay up to date on vaccines, Mesa County Public Health is scheduling Covid-19 and flu vaccines at the Public Health Clinic or you can call 970-248-6906 to make an appointment.

