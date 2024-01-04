Here Comes the Snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Current Conditions

Good morning, everyone. We currently are at 35 degrees right now. The rest of the Western Slope is in the 20s to 30s, while the mountains are in the teens to 20s.

A Slight Increase Today

Similar to yesterday, temperatures will gradually warm up to the 40s. In the 10 am to 12 pm time frame, Grand Junction will warm up to the 30s. Only to get to the 40s by the 2 to 4 pm timeframe. Afterward, from 6 to 8 pm, temperatures will decrease back into the 30s. Our high today will get up to 43 degrees, with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures will cool down to 23 degrees with passing clouds and the small possibility of some snowflakes. Tomorrow will also be cloudy but cooler, with a high of 40. The western slope will range in highs from the 20s to the 40s today. The mountains region will be in the 20s to 30s.

Can’t Decide What to Wear Today?

With this 12-degree temperature range, you’re probably wondering what you should layer up with today to stay warm. If it were me spending some time outside today, I’d wear a scarf, a long-sleeved shirt, a light winter coat, a hat, a watch, and winter boots to keep your feet warm. If you are traveling towards the southwestern corner of Colorado for the snow, do put on a heavier coat and scarf, gloves, as well as a wool hat.

One Chilly Evening

Tonight, the western slope area will be in the teens to 20s, while the mountains will range in lows from the single digits to the teens.

Round One Snow Impacts Southern Colorado Tonight

The southwestern and southeastern corners of Colorado are currently under a winter weather advisory until 5 pm today. If you are traveling within the highlighted areas of the southwestern and southeastern corners of Colorado, please drive slowly and carefully, as the roads may be icy and slippery in these areas. Tonight, by 11 pm, we are going to see snow totals in south-central Colorado ranging from 0.2 inches in Denver to 3.2 inches in Durango and Aspen. Areas such as Grand Junction, Delta, Mesa, Nucla, Montrose, and Dove Creek are not expected to be impacted by this storm. By 6 pm today, the storm will have moved to the southwestern corner of Colorado north and east of Durango, spanning up past the Gunnison area. Some scattered snow showers will also touch the Telluride area. But the majority of this storm will be in the southeastern portion of the state, reaching all the way northwest near Denver. Some scattered snow showers east and northeast of Grand Junction. The storm will move east out of the state by the evening hours.

The Real Snowmaker to Come

We do have another snowmaker this weekend. And this one is a real doozy. Starting Saturday overnight at 2 am, there will be scattered snow showers within Telluride, spanning up north, including the Grand Junction area. By the morning hours of 8 am and onwards, the storm will dissipate with only a few scattered snow showers north and east of Durango, and it will seem like the snowmaker is done, but it is not. By Sunday at 8 am, the majority of the storm will come from the northwest and into the western part of Colorado and will stick around through the afternoon. 8 pm is when we will begin to see our snowmaker slowly head east and eventually dissipate during the late Monday morning hours, leaving only a few scattered snow showers south and southeast of Pueblo.

Your Chilly 7 Day Outlook

In the meantime, conditions will be dry with some passing clouds for the next two days in Grand Junction. In Montrose, there is a 50% chance of snow today, along with the chance for more snow starting Saturday at 30%. In Delta, we see that chance for snow starting on Saturday morning at 40%, which continues into Sunday and grows into a 70% chance of occurring. Cortez will begin to see snow today, with a 90% chance of occurring. Snow will continue starting Sunday with a 70% chance of precipitation, and it will continue into Monday with a 50% chance of occurring. We won’t see the chance for snow again until Sunday at 50% and Monday morning at 20%. Tuesday will be mostly clear, with a high of 31. All four areas have a 30% chance of seeing snow again on Wednesday, which we will get more into later as models give us more accuracy as time goes by.

Copyright 2024 KKCO. All rights reserved.