A fire broke out in Orchard Mesa

The exterior wall and logo of the Grand Junction Fire Department just after opening on Jan. 23, 2023.(Adam Woodbrey)
The exterior wall and logo of the Grand Junction Fire Department just after opening on Jan. 23, 2023.(Adam Woodbrey)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Around 7pm Wednesday night, a fire broke out in Orchard Mesa.

We reached out to the Grand Junction Fire Department and they stated, “a motor home caught on fire and the home is considered total loss. There was also damage to a car nearby which belonged to the person of the motor home that caught fire”.

The video is attached to our Facebook page, courtesy to a Grand Junction resident, Carolina.

