City opens registration for recreation programs

Grand Junction Parks and Recreation
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction’s parks and rec department has officially opened up its registration portal for upcoming camps and sports clubs.

This includes everything from art classes, adult and youth league sports to summer camps. Also, the parks and rec department is offering swim classes for kids, adults, even parents and little children.

For more information check out the city’s registration portal.

