Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a significant development, hundreds of pages of previously sealed documents from a lawsuit linked to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were made public on Wednesday. Among the expected content are nearly 200 names, encompassing Epstein’s accusers, influential business figures, politicians, and potentially more.

This release marks the initial set of documents unveiled following a court order issued on December 18, with additional releases anticipated in adherence to the same order.

The documents stem from a resolved case filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American woman who alleged that Epstein sexually abused her during her minor years, with the purported involvement of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, in facilitating the abuse.

Among the newly unsealed materials are depositions from both Maxwell and Giuffre, shedding light on critical aspects of the case and potentially revealing significant information about Epstein’s alleged activities.

