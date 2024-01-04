Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed

Breaking news
Breaking news
By Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a significant development, hundreds of pages of previously sealed documents from a lawsuit linked to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were made public on Wednesday. Among the expected content are nearly 200 names, encompassing Epstein’s accusers, influential business figures, politicians, and potentially more.

This release marks the initial set of documents unveiled following a court order issued on December 18, with additional releases anticipated in adherence to the same order.

The documents stem from a resolved case filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American woman who alleged that Epstein sexually abused her during her minor years, with the purported involvement of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, in facilitating the abuse.

Among the newly unsealed materials are depositions from both Maxwell and Giuffre, shedding light on critical aspects of the case and potentially revealing significant information about Epstein’s alleged activities.

Copyright 2024 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
I-70 MP 205.75 WB : 0.3 miles E of US 6/CO 9 in Silverthorne
Update: Silverthorne closure opens up left lane
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene.
GJPD responds to a felony menacing incident during New Years weekend

Latest News

Trump is appealing the state supreme court's decision to keep him off the primary ballot in 2024.
Former President Trump appeals Colorado Supreme Court decision
Two sets of road closures will be put in place as Ocala City officials prepare for their...
I-70 Westbound: Left Lane Closure for Road Maintenance Operations
RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst pet of the week
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week