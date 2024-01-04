Athletes of the Week: Fruita Boys Basketball

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita Monument Wildcats Boys Basketball Team be resuming their season soon, looking to pick up right where they left off. Undefeated, and atop the state rankings.

The Wildcats are currently the number one ranked team in all of Colorado on Maxpreps, putting a target on their back headed into the second part of the season.

“I mean, it adds a little bit of pressure just because you know, everyone wants to beat us because we’re ranked number one, but I don’t think it really affects how we play as a team,” Junior Forward Daniel Thomason said.

“I don’t know that, that we feel a lot of pressure, we have a high expectation of ourselves. And this is certainly, you know, in the neighborhood of where we expected to be. from a performance standpoint, you know, the computer rankings obviously have us in the number one position and, and believe me, we’ve had a lot of people tell us about it, you know, I would prefer that they would stop. But we’re just really trying to focus on you know, just continuing to win games,” Head Coach Michael Wells said.

Now the team has to face the challenge of returning to that same high level of performance, after about three weeks away from live game action. Their last game was a 71-42 victory on the road in Gypsum over Eagle Valley on Dec. 19.

“I’ve been working on my shot, just trying to stay in shape, we’ve all been getting in the gym, trying to run just like trying to keep everything where it’s been before the break, and then just going to try and keep it going after the break,” Sophomore Guard Jhett Wells said.

“I’ve been pleased with the focus level, you know, everybody’s a little out of shape, you know, from taking a little time off. And, and that but that’s to be expected. That’s part of basketball. And when you have that big break in the middle, you know, the thing I just really want us to do is get back into it be sharp, and really just try and focus all of our attention on our next opponent,” Coach Wells said.

This year’s Wildcats Basketball team is no stranger to internal challenges. Coming off a dominant run to a Southwestern League title last season, and several key players returning, the members of the team found out that they would have a shakeup at the head coaching position, with Michael Wells taking over as the person in charge of the boys’ team.

“It’s big. It was hard for all of us, we got a huge coaching change, the defense changed the offense change. I think our guys have done a really great job just learning on how to switch everything. And we’ve just been doing really good with all that stuff,” Jhett Wells said.

“I think he’s (Michael Wells) had a really big impact and a really good impact because he tells us to like focus on little things focus on just, yeah, just the little things, get stuff done, you know, work together as a team. So I think he’s really put an emphasis on working together.

Fans of Fruita Basketball may be excited about being ranked a top state and the team returning to action with a zero in their loss column but the team seems focused on bigger long-term goals.

“Well, the expectation is always win the league. That’s what Fruita basketball is all about. So that bar is there, that expectation is there. And that certainly gives you an avenue into the postseason. But make no mistake about it. Our goal is to have a high seed, you know, host a couple of playoff games and get into the (Denver) Coliseum,” Coach Michael Wells said.

The Wildcats return to the court Thursday to host the Centauri Falcons.

If you have a suggestion for Athlete of the Week send it to sports@nbc11news.com.

Copyright 2024 KKCO. All rights reserved.