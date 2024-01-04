3 Broncos players selected as starters to 2024 Pro Bowl

By Parker Way and Garrett Brown
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Destination Orlando! The Denver Broncos will have three players from the organization set to represent the team in Orlando for the 2024 Pro Bowl in February as starters for the American Football Conference. Denver safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Pat Surtain II, and rookie returner Marvin Mims were all elected to the Pro Bowl, announced by the NFL on Wednesday.

Surtain is heading to his second straight Pro Bowl after being the only Bronco elected to the game last year. The 23 year old has only one interception this season but he’s also faced the 15th-fewest targets in the NFL this season with 82.

Simmons, the longest tenured Broncos, is making his second Pro Bowl appearance posted his sixth straight season with at least three interceptions and remains one of the most important plays on Denver’s defense.

The rookie Mims making his first Pro Bowl appearance ranked second in the NFL this season in average punt return yards at 17.4 and also ranked first in the AFC in average kickoff return yards with 26.3.

Two other players were selected as third alternates, guard Quinn Meinerz and fullback Michael Burton.

Copyright 2024 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
I-70 MP 205.75 WB : 0.3 miles E of US 6/CO 9 in Silverthorne
Update: Silverthorne closure opens up left lane
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene.
GJPD responds to a felony menacing incident during New Years weekend

Latest News

Fruita Monument Boys win 2nd Annual Palisade Winter Classic
Athletes of the Week: Fruita Boys Basketball
Montrose High School
Montrose High School Girl’s Volleyball players recognized with post season awards
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, center, who scored in overtime against the New...
MacKinnon scores in OT as Avalanche rally to beat Islanders 5-4
Breaking news
Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed