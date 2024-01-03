Roice-Hurst pet of the week

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:11 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Alexander the Great!

He is an adorable, 4-year-old Corgi mix. He was found as a stray in Delta and has been at the Roice-Hurst Humane Society for only a couple of days. He currently weighs about 44 lbs. so he can afford to lose a couple of pounds before summer comes around. Alexander loves attention and will stare directly in your eyes while enjoying all the love.

He is available now for adoption at Roice-Hurst Humane Society. If you are unable to commit to adoption, you can foster any cat or dog at the shelter. RH takes care of all costs including vet visits, food, and toys. For more information you can call 970-434-7337.

Copyright 2024 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
I-70 MP 205.75 WB : 0.3 miles E of US 6/CO 9 in Silverthorne
Update: Silverthorne closure opens up left lane
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene.
GJPD responds to a felony menacing incident during New Years weekend
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21

Latest News

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
FULL BOEBERT INTRV 1-2-24
A Colorado mother suspected of killing 2 of her children makes court appearance in London
A Colorado mother suspected of killing 2 of her children makes court appearance in London
Colorado Secretary of State says she will follow SCOTUS’ lead
Colorado Secretary of State says she will follow SCOTUS’ lead