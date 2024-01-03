Pro-gun groups challenge Governor Polis in federal lawsuit over Colorado’s ‘Ghost Gun’ ban

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - In a significant legal development, two pro-gun groups and three individual Colorado gun owners have jointly filed a federal lawsuit against Governor Jared Polis, challenging a recently-enacted law that prohibits the manufacture and possession of so-called “ghost guns.” Governor Polis signed the ban into law during the summer, with the stated goal of reducing gun violence and making the state safer for Coloradans. The law officially went into effect Monday.

The plaintiffs argue that the ban, which criminalizes the creation and ownership of firearms that lack serial numbers or are otherwise untraceable, does not effectively address the issue of criminal firearm use. Instead, they contend that it hampers law-abiding citizens’ ability to build firearms for personal use, limiting their rights protected by the Second Amendment.

Governor Polis, in support of the ban, emphasized the need to curb gun violence and enhance public safety. The law aims to restrict the production of homemade firearms that could potentially end up in the hands of criminals. These unserialized guns, colloquially called “ghost guns,” have been drawn into the public eye after ghost guns were used in a number of crimes. Most notably, ghost guns were used to kill five and injure 17 during a mass shooting in November of 2022.

Anderson Aldrich, the man who allegedly killed 5 and injured at least 17, was believed to have "ghost guns" - weapons with no serial numbers.

