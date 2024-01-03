I-70 Westbound: Left Lane Closure for Road Maintenance Operations

By Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has implemented a left lane closure on Interstate 70 (I-70) westbound between Exit 129: Bair Ranch and Exit 121: Grizzly Creek. The affected segment spans from Mile Point 126 to Mile Point 121.5 and is located 7 miles west of Dotsero and 2 miles east of No Name.

The closure is a result of ongoing road maintenance operations and is expected to cause reduced speeds in the designated area. Motorists are advised to exercise caution, adhere to posted speed limits, and anticipate potential delays.

The CDOT encourages travelers to stay informed about real-time traffic updates and plan alternate routes if necessary. Your cooperation during these essential maintenance activities is appreciated.

