Former President Trump appeals Colorado Supreme Court decision

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Former President Donald Trump has appealed the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to leave him off the primary ballot to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On December 19th the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump was not eligible to appear on Colorado’s presidential primary ballot.

The argument for the decision stemmed from his actions on January 6th, 2021, and argued he violated the 14th amendment.

The result of Trump’s appeal and a separate appeal filed by the Colorado republican party means Trump’s name will appear on Colorado’s primary ballot unless the U.S. Supreme Court affirms the Colorado Supreme Court ruling.

Colorado’s 2024 presidential primary day is March 5th.

