Colder Temperatures and Snow to Come

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Current Conditions

Looking at the Alpine Bank’s Grand Junction camera, we are at 34 degrees as of right now with clear skies, but with a cold feel-like temperature of 26. The rest of the Western Slope has temperatures in the 20s to 30s, while the mountains are chillier in the tens to 20s.

This Afternoon’s Slight Warmup into the Highs

Getting out the door this morning, temperatures for the most part are going to stay in the 30s up until the 1 to 3 pm time frame. It will cool back down to the 30s by 5 pm with a temperature of 39 degrees. Our high today will get up to 44 degrees, with mostly cloudy skies building up as we head on throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures will cool down to 25 degrees with passing clouds. And tomorrow will be cloudy and cooler, with a high of 44. The western slope will range in highs from the 20s to the 40s today. The mountains region will be in the 20s to 30s.

Tonight’s Conditions

Tonight, the western slope area will be in the teens to 20s, while the mountains will range in lows from the single digits to the 20s.

Snow: Round One

I do want to mention the upcoming snow coming to southern Colorado tomorrow. By midnight Thursday, the storm will mostly be in Utah and Nevada, yet by 7 am, it will be in Durango. 9 am, it’ll move near Nucla. And as we get into the afternoon on Thursday, the system will begin to dissipate. 7 pm though, is when another part of the storm will be in southeast Colorado, touching Pueblo and hanging near Denver. With this storm, we do have a winter weather advisory spanning from Cortez to a little past Pagosa Springs. We are going to see snow totals in southwest Colorado ranging from 0.6 inches in Pueblo to 3.7 inches in Cortez. Areas such as Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Mesa are not expected to be impacted by this storm.

Snowmaker: Round 2

We do have that other snowmaker this weekend. Starting Saturday at 2 am, there will be scattered snow showers along Grand Junction to Telluride, as well as a few areas around Gunnison and South Fork. Some parts of this system will dissipate, but the main part will hang around north of Montrose, all the way to Telluride. As we get into Saturday evening at 8 pm, it will seem like the snowmaker is gone, but it is not, as by Sunday at 8 am, the majority of the storm will come from the northwest and into the western part of Colorado. 8 pm is when we will begin to see our snowmaker slowly head east and dissipate, leaving only a few scattered snow showers east of Grand Junction as well as east of Durango.

A Cold and Snowy Outlook

In the meantime, conditions will be dry with some passing clouds for the next three days in Grand Junction. In Montrose, Wednesday evening is when we will see our first snowmaker of the year, with a 30% chance. That will continue on into Thursday with a 50% chance of snow. In Delta, we see that chance for snow starting on Saturday at 30%, which continues into Sunday and grows into a 50% chance of occurring. Cortez will begin to see snow Wednesday evening, with a 40% chance of occurring. The chance for snow will increase to 70% on Thursday, but it will dry up on Friday. We won’t see the chance for snow again until Sunday at 50% and Monday morning at 20%. Tuesday will be mostly clear, with a high of 31.

