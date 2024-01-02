Two rounds of snow likely before the second week of 2024 starts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our new year is off to a quiet start, but two different storm systems will mean this first week of 2024 will end very differently than the way it started.

First Round of Snow: Wednesday night & Thursday

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive Wednesday night. An upper level low pressure circulation will track across eastward from Arizona through northern New Mexico. This storm system will favor our southern areas and probably won’t mean a lot for Grand Junction and other areas along and north I-70. Snow will increase across the Four Corners and the San Juans after 8 PM Wednesday evening. It can come as far north as roughly Nucla-Montrose-Gunnison. Snow will be very limited - if anything falls at all - farther north around Grand Junction and Delta. The snow will fall in our southern areas through about midday or early afternoon Thursday before exiting to the east.

Second Round of Snow: This Weekend

That storm system will yank the jet stream south far enough that the next storm system will track right over the top of us. That storm system is the bigger deal, and it’s on track to arrive Saturday night, and snow appears likely to fall throughout Sunday and into Monday morning. Our forecast data on Monday afternoon show an unusually strong signal for snow for Sunday and Monday. Changes in timing may be possible, but the biggest change is likely to be increasing confidence between now and then. We’ll have more details on timing and snowfall expectations between now and then.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. We’ll cool from middle 30s at 6 PM to near freezing by 8 PM, then to upper 20s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 21 degrees around Grand Junction, 19 degrees around Montrose, 20 degrees around Delta, and 15 degrees around Cortez. Single digits to barely-double-digits are likely in the mountains and across Northwest Colorado. Tuesday will be mostly sunny. We’ll warm from low-to-mid 20s at 7 AM to mid-to-upper 30s at 11 AM to low-to-mid 40s at 2 PM. High temperatures will be near 44 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 45 degrees around Cortez. Highs will be near freezing for much of Northwest Colorado with mid-30s across the High Country.

Copyright 2024 KKCO. All rights reserved.