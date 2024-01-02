SONIC adds nutty flavor combo to its menu

The new Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.
The new Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.(SONIC)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - SONIC is kicking off 2024 with a new cheeseburger and milkshake flavor that might sound a little nuts.

Starting Jan. 8, you can head to your local SONIC to taste the Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger and the Peanut Butter Bacon Shake.

SONIC says that the “flavors may sound too extreme, but don’t knock ‘em until you try ‘em!”

The burger features two beef patties layered with peanut butter, bacon, grilled onions and cheese on a bun.

If you are craving something sweet, the milkshake mixes peanut butter and bacon with vanilla soft serve. It is topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

The new Peanut Butter Bacon Shake is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.
The new Peanut Butter Bacon Shake is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.(SONIC)

“Peanut butter and bacon is not a combination you’d expect on a cheeseburger, and you definitely wouldn’t think to combine these flavors into a shake,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “We did it once with the Pickle Juice Slush, and we’re doing it again with this latest ‘this-seems-weird-but-I-have-to-try-it’ combination that you can experience either on a cheeseburger or in a shake.”

The burger and milkshake will be on the menu until Feb. 4.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
I-70 MP 205.75 WB : 0.3 miles E of US 6/CO 9 in Silverthorne
Update: Silverthorne closure opens up left lane
Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21

Latest News

Authorities say a gunman inflicted “extensive damage” to the building housing the Colorado...
Man arrested after forcing his way into Colorado Supreme Court building and firing gunshots inside
About 2,930 units of Simpson Gas Pressure Washers with Electric Start were recalled Thursday,...
Pressure washers sold at Lowe’s recalled due to burn risk
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 55 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
A manager in training told police she called her husband for assistance after the workers...
Pastor charged with assaulting wife’s co-worker, pushing his head toward McDonald’s deep fryer, police say