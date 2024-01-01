Vote Now for Play of the Week 12/31 - 1/5

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Vote now for this Week’s best play on the Western Slope. With most sports teams on the Western Slope still on holiday hiatus, this week we highlight three outstanding individual game performances.

This Week’s three candidates, as well as the voting poll can be found below.

Kleinsorge give Vibes batters bad vibes

The first nominee takes us out to Suplizio Stadium, and the Grand Junction Jackalopes facing off with the then division leading Rocky Mountain Vibes. Grand Junction Pitcher Justin Kleinsorge was the most dominant player on the field that day, keeping the Vibes at a zero in the hit column through eight innings, and not allowing a run.

Hulet’s Championship Caliber Five-Piece

On the biggest stage of the year in the high school football season, the Delta Panthers Running Back Talan Hulet, took his team to the promise land. In the Class 2A Championship against the Rifle Bears, in front of a packed Stocker Stadium, Hulet dominated, scoring five times, enroute to being named the Championship game most outstanding player, and helped the Panthers win their first title since 1960.

Westcott kicks four, makes four

Central High School’s Junior Kicker River Wescott put together a strong junior season, but in a rivalry game against the Palisade Bulldogs, she was perfect. She lined up four kicks, and made all four, making a big impact on the Warriors 28-7 victory over Palisade.

