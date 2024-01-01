The new year projected to bring new prices to the pumps

GasBuddy’s projections suggest that gas prices won’t reach $4 a gallon in any single month in 2024.
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - GasBuddy projects that 2024 will bring some relief at the pump for American drivers as gas prices are expected to fall for the second consecutive year.

GasBuddy, known for its accurate forecasts, anticipates an average gas price of $3.38 per gallon in 2024, marking a significant improvement from 2023′s average of $3.51 and an even more substantial drop from 2022′s $3.95. The spike in gas prices in 2022 was attributed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, causing global shockwaves. The projection suggests that Americans could spend approximately $32 billion less on fuel than in 2023 and a staggering $79 billion less than in 2022.

GasBuddy’s projections suggest that gas prices won’t reach $4 a gallon in any single month in 2024. The monthly national average is expected to peak at $3.67 in May, gradually dropping to $2.99 by December.

As always, uncertainties persist, and while GasBuddy’s forecast offers hope for relief at the pump, external factors such as economic slowdowns or geopolitical escalations could influence the trajectory of gas prices in 2024.

