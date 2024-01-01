Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024

Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024.
Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024.(Unsplash | MONEY MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Millions of workers will get a pay bump when the clock strikes midnight on Monday, January 1.

Nearly half of all U.S. states and the District of Columbia will increase their minimum wage in 2024.

Washington state will continue to have the highest minimum wage in the country at $16.28 an hour. That’s up from $15.74 an hour.

And over in Hawaii, workers will receive the largest increase, raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour.

And Washington D.C. will have the highest hourly minimum wage in the country at $17.05. The city will raise its minimum wage again this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
I-70 MP 205.75 WB : 0.3 miles E of US 6/CO 9 in Silverthorne
Update: Silverthorne closure opens up left lane
Mesa County Jail
Grand Junction man arrested after police chase Christmas morning

Latest News

FILE - PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan on the first tee box during the first round of the Tour...
PGA Tour seeks extension on commercial deal with Saudis, private investors
FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts joins other members of the Supreme...
Chief Justice Roberts casts a wary eye on the uses of artificial intelligence in the federal courts
Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers...
Stidham uneven in 1st start in place of Wilson as Broncos rely on defense to beat Chargers 16-9
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
US Navy helicopters fire at Yemen’s Houthi rebels and kill several in latest Red Sea shipping attack