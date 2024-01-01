I-70 Westbound: right lane closed near Idaho Springs

Travelers headed westbound should expect to experience an 8 minute delay
Travelers headed westbound should expect to experience an 8 minute delay
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The right lane headed westbound on I-70 is closed due to police activity.

This closure is located between I-70 Business and Exit 238, which is 1 mile west of Idaho springs near Fall River Road. Travelers headed westbound should expect to experience an 8 minute delay according to Google.

This is all the information known at this time according to CDOT.

