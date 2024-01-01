GJPD responds to a felony menacing incident during New Years weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a felony menacing incident Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at a business in the 300 block of 1st street just before 1 p.m. Amy Sucher, a suspect in the incident, evaded the scene initially. Shortly after fleeing, she was taken into custody.

Sucher has been booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on charges of felony menacing, possessions of a controlled substance, and introducing contraband.

This is all the information available at the moment as the incident is still under investigation.

