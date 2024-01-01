Gender-neutral toy aisles are now the law in California

The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.
The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.(nomadsoulphotos via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringing in the new year means new state laws across the country.

One new law in California now requires major retailers to have gender-neutral toy aisles.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislation into law in 2021, and it went into effect on Monday.

The new law applies to retailers with physical stores in California that sell childcare items or toys. Retailers subject to the law must also have at least 500 employees.

The law requires those stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.

Stores that don’t comply with the law could face a $250 fine for the first violation and up to $500 for any subsequent violations.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
I-70 MP 205.75 WB : 0.3 miles E of US 6/CO 9 in Silverthorne
Update: Silverthorne closure opens up left lane
Mesa County Jail
Grand Junction man arrested after police chase Christmas morning

Latest News

Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.
Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact
Jaylee, made her debut on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 12:28 am, weighing a healthy 6 lbs., 4.5...
First New Year’s Baby in Mesa County for 2024