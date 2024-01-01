First New Year’s Baby in Mesa County for 2024

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Community Hospital joyously announced the arrival of the first baby born in Mesa County for the year 2024. The New Year’s baby, a delightful girl named Jaylee, debuted on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 12:28 am, weighing a healthy 6 lbs., 4.5 oz. Both mother and baby are reported to be in excellent health.

Jaylee, made her debut on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 12:28 am, weighing a healthy 6 lbs., 4.5 oz. Both mother and baby are reported to be in excellent health. (KKCO/KJCT)

Chris Thomas, President and CEO at Community Hospital expressed the hospital’s excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to celebrate the first baby born in 2024 at Community Hospital. The Thomas’ have a New Year’s baby, and there is no better way to start off a new year than with a new addition to the family.” Thomas extended heartfelt congratulations not only to the Thomas family but also to all families welcoming their bundles of joy in 2024.

As part of the unique birthing experience, each family is treated to a special celebratory dinner before leaving the hospital or can take home a beautifully curated gift basket to commemorate the arrival of their new bundle of joy.

First New Year’s Baby in Mesa County, CO for 2024 (KKCO/KJCT)

In a special gesture for delivering the first baby at Community Hospital in 2024, the new parents were presented with a gift basket from the Community Hospital Foundation. The basket included items generously donated by local businesses, such as a newborn photo session from Galasso Images, a gift certificate for dinner at Warehouse 2565, baby items from Colorado Baby and the Community Hospital Gift Shop, a gift certificate to Walmart, a gift certificate for a 60-minute post-natal massage at Body Therapeutics & Medical Massage, and much more!

