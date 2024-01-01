Chilly Temperatures Today, With Snow on the Cards This Week?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A Cold Start to the New Year

Happy New Year, everyone! This morning, Grand Junction is currently at 24 degrees, while the rest of the Western Slope is in the teens to 20s. The higher-elevation areas are chilly in the single digits to teens.

A Gradual Warming Today

Getting out the door, though, temperatures are going to warm up gradually as the sun peaks out. By 11 a.m., temperatures will reach up to 37, while within the 1 to 3 p.m. time frame, we’ll be in the 40s. At 5 p.m., temperatures will begin to decrease to 38 degrees. Overall, conditions will stay mostly clear at a high of 45. The western slope will reach highs in the 40s today, with the exception of Telluride at 36 degrees. The mountains will mostly be in the 30s for their high today, excluding Glenwood Springs at 41.

Can’t Decide What to Wear?

With this huge range in temperatures, you are probably wondering, “What should I layer up with today?”. If I were you, I’d advise staying warm with a long-sleeve shirt, a light winter coat, a scarf, a hat, winter boots, and a watch if you choose.

Another Chilly Night

Grand Junction will cool down to a low of 21 tonight with passing clouds, while the Western Slope will chill down to the teens. The mountains will get down to a temperature range of the single digits to the 20s.

7-Day Outlook: Snow is on the Cards?

For the next 3 days, the weather will stay dry with only a few passing clouds. By Thursday, there will be the possibility for snow to occur. Grand Junction and Cortez have a 20 percent chance of snow, while Montrose and Delta have a 30 percent chance. For Friday and Saturday, conditions will be dry again, with only more clouds passing by. We’ll see the possibility of snow again on Sunday, but only by a low percent chance of 10.

