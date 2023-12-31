Saturday Night Showcase: Broncos QB Chaos and CFP Preview

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With Western Slope sports on holiday hiatus, Garrett Brown and Parker Way break down one of the busiest times of the year of the football season.

To call the Denver Broncos move to bench Quarterback Russell Wilson, and pivot to Jarrett Stidham controversial would be an understatement. After a couple of days of not making a media appearance, Wilson seemed to confirm allegations, by several NFL media members that the Broncos allegedly approached him asking to adjust his contract and the injury guarantees.

Now the Broncos and Wilson face several tough decisions.

If the Broncos are looking to move off of Wilson, how will they go about it? Be it trade or outright releasing Wilson, the Broncos would likely need to pay a large sum of money. Factor in that the Broncos are already projected to be $18 million over the salary cap next season.

Wilson meanwhile will have to chose between potentially limited options of teams willing to give him the starting quarterback position, if his time in Denver is coming to an end.

As for now, the Broncos will turn to Journeyman Quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in 2019 and made two starts for the Las Vegas Raiders last season. Stidham is 0-2 as a starter in his career.

College Football is approaching the end of Bowl Season, and we are that much closer to crowning this year’s national champion.

We know the four teams still fighting for a national title, but like most years, selecting the final four of the Michigan Wolverines, Washington Huskies, Texas Long Horns, and Alabama Crimson Tide was not without controversy.

In the final year of the four team playoff field, the Playoff Selection Committee made history, excluding an undefeated conference champion, the Florida State Seminoles, for the first time.

