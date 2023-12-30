Xcel Energy faces wrongful death suit from Marshall Fire

The legal battle was triggered by a report that some of Xcel's power lines were involved.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:07 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - In a recent development, a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Xcel Energy for its alleged role in the Marshall Fire. According to our Denver affiliate KUSA, 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull, a resident of Superior, Colorado, was one of two people who were killed by the fire.

The Turnbull family filed the lawsuit just before the two-year statute of limitations was set to expire. The legal action comes in the wake of a report last June by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney, which concluded that Xcel’s power lines played a part in one of the two fires that eventually merged to form the Marshall Megafire. Xcel Energy has consistently disputed these findings.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Mesa County Jail
Grand Junction man arrested after police chase Christmas morning
Rep. Lauren Boebert is gunning for Colorado’s 4th District
Rep. Lauren Boebert is gunning for Colorado’s 4th District

Latest News

New Colorado law will help people dealing with eating disorders
AAA predicts post-holiday traffic surge across Colorado’s front range
New Colorado law will help people dealing with eating disorders
New Colorado law will help people dealing with eating disorders
10 years of recreational marijuana: What’s changed since the first legal sale
10 years of recreational marijuana: What’s changed since the first legal sale
Maine joins Colorado in banning Trump from the ballot
Maine joins Colorado in banning Trump from the ballot