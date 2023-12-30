Wells makes massive goal for Play of the Week

By Garrett Brown
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:44 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University Women’s Soccer Team took home their first tournament championship since 1998 in a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Mines Orediggers.

The CMU Mavericks jumped out to a 2-0 lead at in the first half, but looked for the dagger. They got just that from their Sophomore Forward Kylie Wells.

Wells got the ball on a breakaway, and snuck a low shot on goal past the Mines Goalkeeper, to put the Mavericks up three to nothing.

“We talked about the whole team was on the same page that the third goal was in the game was the biggest goal. Whether it was us or them we just thought it was really important that we got the next one,” Wells said.

The 3-0 lead held, to help give the Mavericks their first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament Title since 1998,

“I feel like the team was feeling super good. We were ready, we felt prepared. And we were just excited to go out and play have some fun. And of course, the win was awesome,” Wells said.

