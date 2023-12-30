Cloud coverage covers the Western Slope this weekend.

By Julia Blanchette
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:52 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

This Weekend

Saturday and Sunday in Grand Junction come with lots of cloud coverage and highs in the 40s. Lows will reach the 20′s.

Montrose has a weekend with excess cloud coverage as well. The highs for the weekend will be in the 40s, and the lows are in the 20s.

The clouds impacting the Western Slope are inbound from the west. They will cover most of the region throughout Saturday and Sunday, with some sporadic showers as a possibility. Cloud coverage on the Western Slope will head off into the mountains on Sunday. Once the clouds reach the mountains, they are expected to leave the snow behind. The possibility of mountain snow may impact the driving conditions on I-70 by Sunday evening.

Our Next 24 Hours

The lows for tonight in the early morning hours will be 21° in Grand Junction, 16° in Delta, 22° in Montrose, and 14° in Cortez.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 44° in Grand Junction, 42° in Delta, 40° in Montrose, and 43° in Cortez.

Previous Predictions

In the past few days, the weather team has been tracking the possibility of precipitation on Monday and Tuesday. The likelihood of this has since trended downwards but has yet to be entirely eliminated for all locations. Delta, amongst other local towns, may still see minor precipitation on Tuesday.

