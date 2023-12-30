AAA predicts post-holiday traffic surge across Colorado’s front range

COLORADO, USA (KKCO) - As the holiday season winds down, travelers are hitting the roads to return to their everyday lives. With the end of the year approaching, AAA anticipates heavy traffic on the roads across across Colorado, especially on the front range.

According to AAA, waves of heavy congestion are expected on specific days. AAA suggests avoiding travel during peak congestion hours. Fortunately, AAA says that does not include New Year’s Eve or New Years Day. Peak times for the remainder of the holiday season are:

Friday - 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday - 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Skyler McKinley, AAA Regional Director, highlights the challenges faced during this period. “In Colorado on the Front Range, Friday is going to be very busy, and Saturday is going to be busy because you’ve got this mix of New Year’s travelers meeting with Christmas travelers. The entire travel period is always a busy time, but the rules are the same no matter what day you’re traveling during the period,” McKinley explained.

To make holiday traveling more manageable, AAA provided some tips. Traveling before 11 in the morning is recommended to beat the rush. However, if an early departure is not feasible, waiting until the evening rush hour subsides and starting the journey at 7 p.m. can be a strategic choice.

