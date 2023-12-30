AAA predicts post-holiday traffic surge across Colorado’s front range

AAA warns of heavy post-holiday traffic in Colorado's Front Range. Travelers advised to avoid peak hours for smoother journeys.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO, USA (KKCO) - As the holiday season winds down, travelers are hitting the roads to return to their everyday lives. With the end of the year approaching, AAA anticipates heavy traffic on the roads across across Colorado, especially on the front range.

According to AAA, waves of heavy congestion are expected on specific days. AAA suggests avoiding travel during peak congestion hours. Fortunately, AAA says that does not include New Year’s Eve or New Years Day. Peak times for the remainder of the holiday season are:

Friday - 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday - 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Skyler McKinley, AAA Regional Director, highlights the challenges faced during this period. “In Colorado on the Front Range, Friday is going to be very busy, and Saturday is going to be busy because you’ve got this mix of New Year’s travelers meeting with Christmas travelers. The entire travel period is always a busy time, but the rules are the same no matter what day you’re traveling during the period,” McKinley explained.

To make holiday traveling more manageable, AAA provided some tips. Traveling before 11 in the morning is recommended to beat the rush. However, if an early departure is not feasible, waiting until the evening rush hour subsides and starting the journey at 7 p.m. can be a strategic choice.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Mesa County Jail
Grand Junction man arrested after police chase Christmas morning
Rep. Lauren Boebert is gunning for Colorado’s 4th District
Rep. Lauren Boebert is gunning for Colorado’s 4th District

Latest News

New Colorado law will help people dealing with eating disorders
New Colorado law will help people dealing with eating disorders
10 years of recreational marijuana: What’s changed since the first legal sale
10 years of recreational marijuana: What’s changed since the first legal sale
Maine joins Colorado in banning Trump from the ballot
Maine joins Colorado in banning Trump from the ballot
Winners and losers in Lauren Boebert’s switch to Colorado’s 4th Congressional District
Winners and losers in Lauren Boebert’s switch to Colorado’s 4th Congressional District