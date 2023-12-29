New drought monitor says we need moisture, forecast says we stay dry

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our next rain and snow maker seems to be less promising with time at a time when we really need some moisture.

Drought Monitor Update

The weekly Drought Monitor update released on Thursday shows persistent and widespread moderate drought. Severe drought extends 20-30 miles on either side of Highway 550 from Montrose south to about Silverton. Severe to extreme drought are more widespread from the southeastern San Juan Mountains to the San Luis Valley around Alamosa.

Our Next Weather Maker... Or Not

There’s no real promise of moisture in the next week. A disturbance we’ve been tracking for a couple of days has lost most of its punch. It had looked to bring some rain and snow from Monday night through Tuesday. That looks less likely now, however, it’s not out of the question that our forecast data trend back toward a more significant round of rain and snow. Right now, it just doesn’t seem likely.

Long-Range Precipitation Trends

Beyond the next week, long range trends favor above-normal odds for rain and/or snow in the 6-10 day outlook (January 3-7) and in the 8-14 day outlook (January 5-11). That’s good news, but even if we get moisture, it’s not likely to be enough to really douse the ongoing drought.

The Weather Setup

High pressure keeps us quiet for now. The high pressure is sliding over the top of us tonight and Friday. The center of the high pressure will slide east of us on Saturday. Wind flows clockwise around high pressure, so west of its center we will get a shift in the wind flow so that it blows from the south. That should help to bump up the temperatures to unseasonably high levels over the weekend. We’ll still need jackets and coats, but we’ll take the edge off of the cold for a bit.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy. We’ll cool from near freezing at 6 PM to upper 20s at 8 PM, then to mid-20s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 18 degrees around Grand Junction, 15 degrees around Montrose, 16 degrees around Delta, and 12 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. We’ll cool from lower 20s at 7 AM to upper 30s at noon, then to lower 40s through 3 PM. Wind chills can be up to 4-7 degrees lower than the temperatures. High temperatures will be near 42 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 43 degrees around Delta, and 44 degrees around Cortez.

