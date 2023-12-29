Maine joins Colorado in banning Trump from the ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine (KKCO) - In a landmark legal decision, the Maine Secretary of State has excluded former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot, citing the now-familiar 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban. This move marks Maine as the second state to disqualify Trump from seeking office, following a similar ruling by Colorado’s Supreme Court earlier this month.

Bellows, a Democrat, announced her decision on Thursday after presiding over an administrative hearing that delved into Trump’s eligibility for office. The challenge against Trump’s inclusion on the ballot was filed by a bipartisan group of former state lawmakers.

The basis for the decision rests on the 14th Amendment’s provision that prohibits anyone who engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the US government from holding public office. Bellows’ ruling comes amidst heavy legal discourse and uncertainty surrounding the legal consequences for high-level political figures with connections to the riot and subsequent invasion of the US Capitol in 2021.

Ethan Strimling, former mayor of Portland, Maine, expressed confidence in the decision, stating, “This ruling was a very strong ruling. We hope this will be upheld, and that his name will not be placed on the main ballot. If it goes up the line and gets to the Supreme Court, hopefully they will rule very quickly.”

Maine is now the second state to bar Trump from the ballot, indicating a possible trend of states invoking constitutional provisions. Legal experts believe that the dispute may eventually reach the US Supreme Court, where it could set a precedent for the entire nation.

The Trump legal team is expected to challenge the ruling via an appeal in state court. The potential for a legal battle is high, with significant implications not only for Trump’s political future, but for broader interpretations of the 14th Amendment in future elections.

