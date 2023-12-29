Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a stroke of luck for one Grand Junction resident, a winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Safeway on Broadway, as reported by CBS Colorado. The catch? The winning ticket is riding around in someone’s pocket, unclaimed and unbeknownst to the owner.

The winning ticket, which matched five numbers plus the power play, did unfortunately miss the Powerball number. If you or someone you know frequently plays the lottery, this is the time to carefully inspect those tickets.

