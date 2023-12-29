Grand Junction Mayor criticizes Rep. Boebert’s move to Colorado’s 4th District as “self-interest”

Boebert's switch may keep her political career alive, but it comes with its own set of challenges for both her and her fellow Republican competitors.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:14 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The announcement of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s intention to run for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in the upcoming election year has reverberated through Colorado’s political scene, representing a change in the state’s political landscape. Boebert’s decision to shift districts from the 3rd to the 4th has sparked considerable commentary, particular from current Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, a Democratic candidate aiming to replace Boebert.

Stout, taking to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, expressed her views on Boebert’s move. In a statement delivered on the platform, she stated, “Lauren Boebert’s decision to abandon her district shows she knows how vulnerable she is and that her constituents are tired of her failure to deliver real results. Her decision to switch to CO-04 proves she is in this for her own self-interest, not for her constituents.” You can read the full statement below:

The congresswoman stated that her reasoning for leaving the 3rd district for the 4th was because the area is more receptive to conservative ideals. “Professionally, Colorado’s 4th District is hungry for an unapologetic defender of freedom with a proven track record of standing strong for conservative principles,” said the departing congresswoman in a statement issued Wednesday.

Boebert made her announcement on Facebook, expanding on her bid for the 4th Congressional District. The district, a massive area that spans the entirety of Colorado’s eastern border as well as the northeastern and southeastern corners, is currently held by retiring Congressman Ken Buck.

A shift in political dynamics could be on the horizon.

