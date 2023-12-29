Dolly Parton surprises terminally ill fan with personal phone call and message

A terminally ill fan hoped to meet Dolly Parton and she surprised him with a call. (Source: LeGrand Gold & Alice Wills Gold/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREM, Utah (Gray News) - Dolly Parton recently surprised a terminally ill fan who wanted to meet the iconic singer with a personal call.

According to The Washington Post, LeGrand Gold learned that his stage four colon cancer had become terminal, and he was worried he might not complete all his bucket list items.

About a year ago, Gold wrote on a napkin 11 tasks he wanted to accomplish.

He figured one of them, meeting Parton, would be impossible.

But after Gold’s wife, Alice, posted his wish online, Gold received a call from Parton this week while at his Utah home.

Gold, 48, was reportedly shocked to hear the voice of one of his favorite musicians.

According to reports, the two spoke for about four minutes with Parton changing the lyrics of “I Will Always Love You” to “I will always love LG,” using his nickname.

Gold is expected to live two to 12 more months, The Washington Post reports.

He shared that Parton’s call “meant a lot.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Mesa County Jail
Grand Junction man arrested after police chase Christmas morning
Need last minute gift ideas? We've got you covered.
Need somewhere to shop for last minute gifts? These local businesses have you covered
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas.
3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas

Latest News

Colorado GOP asks US Supreme Court to overturn decision to disqualify Trump from ballot
Colorado GOP asks US Supreme Court to overturn decision to disqualify Trump from ballot
Stranded travelers in Colorado use iPhone SOS feature to call for help
Stranded travelers in Colorado use iPhone SOS feature to call for help
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller warms up before an NFL preseason football game...
Former Denver Bronco Von Miller calls domestic abuse allegations against him ‘100 percent false’
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller warms up before an NFL preseason football game...
Former Denver Bronco Von Miller calls domestic abuse allegations against him ‘100 percent false’