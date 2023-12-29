Colorado founded non-profit receives a generous donation that will aid at-risk Coloradan pets

Three-month-old Gus was seen at a Fort Collins Street Clinic, and received all of the...
Three-month-old Gus was seen at a Fort Collins Street Clinic, and received all of the vaccinations he needs to get a healthy start in life.(The Street Dog Coalition)
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Street Dog Coalition (SDC), a non-profit organization found in Fort Collins, CO, is receiving a hefty donation from the Animal Assistance Foundation (AAF) that will go towards the pets of Coloradans who are currently, or at risk of becoming, unhoused.

The SDC’s free veterinary care is possible thanks to the veterinarians, vet techs, vet assistants, students, social workers, human healthcare professionals, and human-animal bond advocates that volunteer to provide this important service to our furry friends.

The AAF, a non-profit based in Lakewood, CO and one of SDC’s longtime supporters, donated $20,000 to support the free services the SDC offers. The AFF was established with the simple directive to “take care of the animals of Colorado.” and today they continue to expand its impact across the state of Colorado focusing a significant amount of effort in helping underserved areas within the state.

Their donation to SDC will directly impact the Street Teams in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, Grand Junction, Longmont, and Loveland; aiding in their continuation to provide preventative care at their pop-up Street Clinics. The treatments offered at the clinics include vaccinations, heartworm testing and prevention, treatment of minor wounds and infections, and pain management.

Katrina Weschler, SDC’s Executive Director, says, “While SDC’s expansion to over 60 cities nationwide allows us to serve an ever-increasing number of pets and pet parents, Colorado remains our home base and we are thrilled to partner with AAF to provide care throughout the state.”

The Grand Junction Street Team is hosting a pop-up clinic on February 5th from 11am-1pm. This pop-up clinic is hosted in partnership with Roice-Hurst Humane Society and will be located at the Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley (HBGV). Vaccinations, parasite control, and an exam of minor medical problems are amongst the services being offered to pets of people who are currently, or at risk of becoming, unhoused. Dogs and cats are welcome and should be leashed or placed in carriers.

Grand Junction Clinics are typically held the 3rd Tuesday of the month but are subject to change depending on the volunteers schedules, all events and schedules are posted here.

If you are interested in getting involved with the SDC you can find more information here.

