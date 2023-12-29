Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Style Across the Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As 2023 comes to a close, the Western Slope offers a plethora of New Year’s Eve celebrations catering to various tastes and preferences. From sophisticated black-tie affairs to retro-themed parties and exquisite dining experiences, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a glimpse of some standout events happening in the area:

1. The Dueling Pianos Rockin NYE at The Warehouse

Location: Warehouse 25sixtyfive. Prepare for the biggest and best NYE party at The Warehouse featuring “The Dueling Pianos Rockin NYE,” promising an unforgettable Black Tie Affair. DJ MAX will keep the energy high, playing all your favorites between sets. Hurry, as tickets and tables are selling fast. This 21+ event opens its doors at 7:00 PM, with music starting at 8:00 PM. Enjoy a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and the celebration continues until 1:00 AM.

2. Cleanse It With Fire New Year’s Party by Whitewater Hill Vineyards

Location: Whitewater Hill Vineyards. Step into the new year with a unique celebration at Whitewater Hill Vineyards. The “Cleanse It With Fire New Year’s Party” invites attendees to burn away the old and welcome the new. No ticket is required to attend this event, which promises a refreshing start to the new year.

3. The NYE 2024 Disco Ball at Mesa Theater

Location: Mesa Theater. For an all-ages extravaganza, head to Mesa Theater for “The NYE 2024 Disco Ball” as part of the BLAKK FRIDAY 4-PACK EXCLUSIVE collection. Immerse yourself in the grooviest beats and ring in the new year with disco vibes.

4. 007 Casino Royale New Year’s Eve Black Tie Party at The Temple Events Montrose

Location: The Temple Events Montrose. Experience the glitz and glamour at the “007 Casino Royale New Year’s Eve Black Tie Party.” Hosted at The Temple Events Montrose, this swanky affair promises an action-packed night in true James Bond style.

5. Rockin New Year’s Eve with Tim and Rich 1950s Style

Location: Feisty Pint. Transport yourself back to the 1950s at GJs with “Rockin New Year’s Eve with Tim and Rich 1950s Style.” Celebrate the venue’s fifth birthday and the boss’s 55th with a blast from the past filled with rock n’ roll.

6. Pour Fellows New Year’s Eve Celebration

Location: Pour Fellows. Indulge in a special dinner for two with the Pour Fellows New Year’s Eve Celebration. For only $74.99, enjoy an appetizer, two special entrées, a bottle of champagne or wine, and a dessert to share. The regular menu is also available, along with happy hour specials.

7. Rockin Recovery 1920′s NYE at Lincoln Park Barn

Location: Lincoln Park Barn. Embrace the spirit of the 1920s at the “Rockin Recovery 1920′s NYE” at Lincoln Park Barn. Get your tickets for $10 at the Station or from any staff member, and join the festivities as 2024 approaches.

8. New Year’s Eve Celebration at The Goat

Location: The Goat and Clover Tavern. Head to The Goat for a delightful New Year’s Eve Celebration, featuring a special dinner for two at $69.99. The package includes an appetizer, two entrées, a bottle of champagne or wine, and a dessert to share. Make your reservations now at www.goatandclover.com.

Grand Junction invites residents and visitors alike to choose their ideal celebration and welcome 2024 with style and excitement.

9. Mama Rees Roaring 20s New Year’s Party

Location: Mama Rees. Mama Rees invites you to step back in time at the Roaring 20s New Year’s Party! Don your finest flapper dresses and dapper suits for a night of jazz, swing, and festive revelry. The celebration promises to transport you to the glitz and glamour of the iconic 1920s. The party kicks off at [specific time], and attendees are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the era. Get ready for an evening of dancing, laughter, and timeless memories.

10. Scallywags Karaoke Night with DJ Kellie

Location: Scallywags Bar & Grill. Scallywags presents a Karaoke Night to remember this New Year’s Eve, hosted by the one and only DJ Kellie. Join in the musical celebration as you sing your heart out and bid farewell to the year gone by. The event promises lively tunes, great company, and a festive atmosphere. Doors open at [specific time], so get ready to ring in the New Year with your favorite songs and a fantastic crowd.

11. Judywood: New Year’s Eve Hollywood Extravaganza

Location: Good Judy’s. Judywood invites you to a glamorous New Year’s Eve party, Hollywood style! Dress to impress in your favorite Hollywood era attire, whether it’s classic glam or modern chic. The night will feature a red carpet dance floor, star-studded cocktails, and a champagne toast at midnight. Don’t miss this opportunity to welcome 2024 in true Tinseltown fashion.

12. Orchard Mesa Crusiers New Year’s Eve Bash

Location: Orchard Mesa Crusiers. Join the Orchard Mesa Crusiers for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve party. DJ [Name] will be spinning tracks all night, keeping the dance floor alive. Enjoy tasty drink specials and dance your way into the New Year. It’s the perfect way to kick off 2024 with music, fun, and a vibrant atmosphere.

13. Lodge 575 New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

Location: Lodge 575. Lodge 575 invites you to a magical New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball. The evening starts with a cocktail hour at 5 pm, followed by a delicious Crab Leg & Shrimp Scampi dinner. Dress to impress in your formal attire, and don’t forget your mysterious masks. Live entertainment by Jamie Mitchell will set the stage for a night filled with games, best-dressed awards, and dancing until the wee hours. Sign up for the dinner at the bar to secure your spot.

14. Bluecorn New Year’s Eve Featuring Nu Bass Theory

Location: Bluecorn, Montrose, CO. Bluecorn presents a New Year’s Eve dance party featuring the Colorado-based Electro Funk band, Nu Bass Theory, and DJ Jeef Burkey! The night promises Boca style food options, champagne specials, and an incredible light show powered by Lumanity Shows. Doors open at 8:00 PM, and the festivities continue well after midnight. Secure your spot with reserved VIP tables and lounges, each including event admission and champagne for the table.

15. “Go Towards the Black Light” at Copper Club and Wowzers for a Vibrant New Year’s Eve Bash

location: Copper Club Fruita, CO. As the countdown to the end of 2023 begins, Copper Club and Wowzers invite you to an electrifying New Year’s Eve celebration themed “Go Towards the Black Light.” Prepare to dance away the memories of 2023 and welcome the New Year in a kaleidoscope of neon and reactive colors illuminated by black lights. This promises to be a party that will linger in your memory long after the clock strikes midnight.

16. New Year’s Eve Dinner at River Grill Restaurant

Location: River Grill Restaurant. Gather your loved ones for a gastronomic adventure at River Grill Restaurant this holiday season. Indulge in a chef-crafted, four-course pre-fixe dinner priced at $85 per person. Available on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve from 5 pm to 8 pm, this culinary experience promises to be a symphony of flavors. For reservations and a detailed menu, contact the front desk directly at 435-259-4642 or visit sorrelriver.com/eat-drink/river-grill/holiday-menu.

17. New Year’s Eve Party - Celebrate in Style on the Western Slope

Location: The Bridges, Montrose, CO. Make your reservations now for the New Year’s Eve Party at one of the premier venues on the Western Slope. Festivities kick off at 6:30 pm, with the five-course dinner starting at 7:00 pm. Each course is thoughtfully paired with fine wines, creating a delightful culinary journey priced at $100, with a discounted rate of $90 for Bridges members. The celebration continues late into the night, ensuring a memorable start to 2024. The detailed menu includes:

Chef Inspired Canapés with Opening Prosecco



Roasted Pear Salad with Arugula, Walnuts, and Gorgonzola – Paired with Pacific Rim Reisling



Stone Ground Grits with Garlic Prawns – Accompanied by LaCappuccina Sauvignon Blanc



Veal Osso Buco with Wild Mushroom Demi-Glace, Roasted Yams, and Baby Cauliflower – Complemented by Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon



White Fudge with Salted Pecans and Caramel – Enjoyed with Dow’s Tawny Port



Don’t miss the opportunity to savor exquisite flavors and ring in the New Year in style.

18. New Year’s Eve Extravaganza with Neon Sky

Location: Rustic Charm Bar. Join the festivities at Rustic Charm Bar for a memorable New Year’s Eve featuring the sounds of the incredible band, Neon Sky! The celebration begins at 7 pm, offering an evening of music, dinner, and drinks. For reservations and more information, contact 970-399-9612 or visit rusticcharmbar.com. Rustic Charm Bar is located at 220 Main St, Delta, CO 81416.

