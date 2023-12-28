Warming Temperatures, Then Snow?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Today’s Temperature Curve

We’re in the teens to 20s this morning in the western slope region and single digits in the mountains. Temperatures will reach up to the 40s by mid-afternoon. As we get into the later afternoon and evening hours, temperatures will decrease from the near mid-30s to the mid-20s, with clear skies and cooler air flowing in. At 2 pm, we’ll be at 36; by 5 pm, we’ll be down to 31, and by 8 pm, we’ll chill down to 25. It will warm up to a maximum of 42 degrees today. Temperatures in the mountains will be in the 30s, except for Glenwood Springs and Vail, which will be in the low 40s.

This Evening’s Chill

Tonight will be a little warmer than last night. Grand Junction will decrease to a low of 20 degrees thanks to passing clouds that will be present throughout the night. Temperatures in the western slope region are predicted to reach a low in the upper teens to low 20s. Most higher-elevation areas will be cooler, with temperatures in the single digits to the teens.

Tomorrow’s Skies and Afternoon High

Tomorrow will be a little warmer at 43 with mostly cloudy conditions as upper atmospheric moisture continues to bring clouds to our area.

Into the Weekend

Saturday is predicted to be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 40s, while New Year’s Eve Sunday will follow with similar conditions of high temperatures in the low 40s but with partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures are expected to be in the 20s in Grand Junction. While Montrose will have a little bit of a different story on Saturday night, reaching down to a low of 18.

Your 7-day Outlook: Snow Coming Again Soon?

Looking at the rest of the week, high temperatures will steadily trend up day by day until New Year’s Eve, when we will be near the mid-40s. Low temperatures will follow this pattern, steadily rising throughout the rest of the week into the 20s, thanks to those increasing evening clouds. Due to high pressure, conditions will continue throughout the week until next Tuesday, when we may see a small possibility of snow. More information to come on that as we get closer to Tuesday.

