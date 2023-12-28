Slow warming persists into 2024

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The cold is still chilling, but slow warming will begin on Thursday and become more noticeable this weekend.

Wednesday Morning Lows

Low temperatures on Wednesday morning were measured at 15 degrees at Grand Junction, 9 degrees around Montrose, 10 degrees at Delta, 11 degrees at Cortez, and 3 degrees at Aspen.

Our Weather Setup

An elongated high pressure area centered to our west over Nevada is offering a wind from the north within its clockwise wind flow. That’s a cold wind, and it’s why we’re cold and warming has been so limited this week. That high pressure will gradually shift eastward on Thursday and Friday. The wind will turn and blow more from the south this weekend. That will help to increase the warmth from the south. That will also increase humidity throughout the depth of the atmosphere, setting the stage for increasing clouds late this week and this weekend.

Long-Range Forecast Trends

Long-range trends favor near-normal temperatures from January 2-6. Normal is 36 degrees for the high and 16 degrees for the low as of December 27. That won’t change more than a degree or two over. The 8-14-day forecast favors near or below normal temperatures for January 4-10. Normal is chilly. Below normal is chillier.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from near freezing at 6 PM to upper 20s at 8 PM, then to middle 20s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 16 degrees around Grand Junction, 13 degrees around Montrose, 14 degrees around Delta, and 12 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. We’ll warm from near 20 degrees at 7 AM to near freezing at 11 AM, then to the upper 30s and lower 40s from 1 PM to 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 39 degrees around Grand Junction, 37 degrees around Montrose, 40 degrees around Delta, and 42 degrees around Cortez.

