Rep. Lauren Boebert is gunning for Colorado’s 4th District

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., delivers her speech at the Montezuma County Lincoln Day Dinner...
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., delivers her speech at the Montezuma County Lincoln Day Dinner at the Ute Mountain Casino Hotel, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Towaoc, Colo. (AP Photo/Jerry McBride)(Jerry McBride | AP)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a move that may alter the political landscape of Colorado, Lauren Boebert has officially declared her intention to seek the 2024 Republican nomination for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District. In a statement issued Wednesday night, Boebert stated that she is seeking the nomination due to a more receptive attitude toward conservative policies in that part of the state.

“Professionally, Colorado’s 4th District is hungry for an unapologetic defender of freedom with a proven track record of standing strong for conservative principles,” said Rep. Boebert.

She stated that the announcement is intended as a “fresh start following a difficult year for [her] and [her] family.”

The representative plans to build support among the rural populations in the fourth district, pointing out that the region has less than 20 resident per square mile, making it one of the lowest-population regions in the state.

