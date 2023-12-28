Nearly three decades later, JonBenét Ramsey’s case remains unsolved

BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - Tuesday marked the 27th anniversary of the infamous homicide case of JonBenét Ramsey, the six-year-old Colorado child beauty queen whose death set off a decades-long pursuit of her killer, swiftly becoming one of the most widely-known murders in the nation.

On December 26, 1996, Ramsey’s family awoke to find JonBenét missing. Seven hours later, John Ramsey, her father, made a grim discovery in the basement— JonBenét had been assaulted and murdered. An autopsy confirmed that JonBenét had sustained a traumatic blow to the head and was strangled to death.

The JonBenét Ramsey case has been marked by numerous twists, turns, and speculation. Contradictory experts, disagreements among investigators, and a mixture of odd clues and police contamination of the crime scene have fueled widespread theories and discussions over the years. The strange circumstances surrounding her death and the following investigation have kept the case in the public eye for nearly three decades. The child beauty pageant queen’s killer (or killers) have never been identified or brought to justice.

Despite decades of investigations, involvement from the FBI, the CBI, independent investigators, journalists, true crime fans, documentarians, detectives in and out of retirement, and even input from the then-Colorado governor, the case remains unsolved. Last year, the Boulder Police Department reiterated that the JonBenét Ramsey case remains a top priority for them.

