Mesa County Animal Services issues call for newspaper donations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Animal Services is reaching out to residents, urging them to consider donating their old newspapers. The newspapers play a crucial role in enhancing the comfort and cleanliness of the animals under the care of the shelter. They are used for lining crates and capturing waste from puppies, contributing to a more sanitary environment.

Service Manager Doug Frye emphasized the ongoing need for newspapers, stating, “We constantly need newspapers to maintain the well-being of our animals.”

Residents interested in contributing can drop off their newspaper donations at the Mesa County Animal Services office located at 971A Coffman Road. The office is open for donations Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m on both Saturday and Sunday.

The donations not only supports the animals’ welfare but also fosters community involvement. Your old newspapers can make a significant difference in providing a better, cleaner quality of life for animals awaiting their forever home.

For more information regarding the donation process, please contact Mesa County Animal Services at (970) 242-4646 or visit their website.

