How to Make Syrian-Style Phyllo Lamb Rolls

Courtesy of local food truck Sitto’s Kitchen, we present to you a delightful creation – Syrian-Style Phyllo Lamb Rolls. This dish embodies the essence of traditional Syrian cooking, featuring a harmonious blend of ground lamb (or beef), aromatic spices, and a touch of pomegranate molasses.

Phyllo Lamb Rolls

Syrian-Style Phyllo Lamb Rolls

2lbs ground lamb (or ground beef)

2 large yellow onions, minced, squeezed to remove excess water if desired

1/2c pine nuts

1/4c pomegranate molasses 1/2 tsp black or white pepper

1/2 tsp allspice

(can substitute 1 tsp baharat for pepper and allspice if desired)

1 tsp kosher salt

juice of 1 lemon (medium-large)

1 cup melted rendered butter

Recipe

1lb frozen phyllo dough package Defrost phyllo in refrigerator overnight, then let sit at room temperature for at least an hour before use. Saute meat in saucepan for about 10 minutes, then add the minced onions and cook until meat is no longer pink and the mixture is dry. Add pine nuts, pomegranate molasses, spices, salt, and lemon juice; mix well. Set aside. Cool completely before using. Unroll one phyllo roll on cutting board and lay out in “landscape” orientation. Cut in half vertically down the middle like the spine of a book. Stack these two sides on top of each other, and again turn to “landscape” orientation. Take one sheet, and again fold in half like the spine of a book. Brush far end with butter. Put 1 tbsp of meat mixture on end closest to you, fold edges in about 1/2″ to secure meat, and roll up from the bottom to the top; meat should be completely sealed in phyllo. Brush with butter and place on buttered cookie sheet, seam side down. Bake at 350F for 30 minutes or until golden brown on top and bottom (don’t need to turn them over).

Yield: about 60 rolls

Pomegranate molasses

Place equal parts pomegranate juice, lemon juice, and sugar in a pot. Heat over low-to-medium heat to a slow boil. Lower heat and simmer until thick (will be about an hour for 2 cups of each ingredient; more for a larger batch, less for a smaller batch).

