Dime a Bag: Plastic bags out, recycled paper in starting January 1

Starting January 1, a new law will enforce the use of recycled paper carryout bags, costing customers a dime each.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO, USA (KKCO) - Shoppers be on notice— the era of plastic bags in checkout lines is about to end. Starting January 1, a new law will go into effect, changing the way Coloradans lug their groceries to their cars.

Under the new regulation, stores will only be allowed to use recycled paper carryout bags, and customers can be expect to pay a dime per bag. The shift is part of the state’s goals to reduce plastic waste and encourage the use of more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Businesses that violate the law could face penalties. The first two offenses may result in a $500 penalty, while subsequent violations could lead to a steeper fine of $1,000.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Mesa County Jail
Grand Junction man arrested after police chase Christmas morning
Need last minute gift ideas? We've got you covered.
Need somewhere to shop for last minute gifts? These local businesses have you covered
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas.
3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas

Latest News

Aurora woman seeks safety for family in Gaza
Aurora woman seeks safety for family in Gaza
Local Health Alert: Scanga Meat Company issues beef recall due to possible E. coli contamination
Local Health Alert: Scanga Meat Company issues beef recall due to possible E. coli contamination
Ronza Ishkokani's parents, brother, sister and extended family are in Gaza and she has no idea...
Aurora woman seeks safety for family in Gaza
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service detected the dangerous...
Local Health Alert: Scanga Meat Company issues beef recall due to possible E. coli contamination