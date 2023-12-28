Athlete of the Week: Ben Sampson

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The final Athlete of the Week for the calendar year is coming off a record-breaking performance last week at the UNLV invitational. Colorado Mesa swimmer Ben Sampson went undefeated in all five of his individual events while simultaneously qualifying for another U.S. Olympic trial event.

Sampson is the reigning Division II national swimmer of the year who was already qualified for the 100-meter backstroke in next June’s Olympic qualifying meet in Indianapolis. Sampson qualified after setting his 100 back time of 55.24 seconds last summer to win at the USA Swimming Futures Championship in San Antonio, Texas. At the UNLV invitational he qualified for his 2nd Olympic trial race, the 200-meter individual medley. Sampson swam the 200 IM in 2 minutes and 2.46 seconds which was 1.3 seconds faster than the qualifying standard time.

The redshirt junior spoke about his mindset heading into the grueling race saying “for me since that cut is just so fast to make Olympic trials the only way I’m going to do it is if I just go hard for all 4 strokes, so I did that and I was like please just don’t die and I ended up coming home really fast actually so that also set up the rest of the meet where I was like I can do this this is gunna be good just go hard for as long as i can and just hold on.”

The Colorado Mesa Men’s team finished third overall at the invitational but for Sampson he had a different individual goal heading into the final meet of 2023. The redshirt junior said “getting the trials time was defiantly the focus of the meet and then everything else like the short course races were the cherry on top of more racing experience and more experience against better people but getting those Olympic trial cuts was the goal.”

Sampson also broke three school records at the meet. He began by smashing his 100-yard individual medley school record by two seconds which was the second fastest time in all of college swimming this year. Sampson then capped the meet with a lead-off split of 43.63 seconds as he and teammates Aziz Ghaffari, Jameson McEnaney, and Andrew Scoggin combined for a school record time of 2 minutes and 54.80 seconds in the 400 free relay. The reigning Division II swimmer of the year’s lead-off time broke the Mavericks 100 free relay record by .3 seconds. Sampson’s performance at the UNLV invitational even surprised his head coach Mickey Wender. Coach Wender said “the way that he went from Olympic trial cut in his very first swim long course meters which we have not prepared for very much to setting the school record on the lead off leg of the 4 by 1 free relay, i was not expecting that our school record was 2:58 coming into the season and at tier we went 2:56 which was a really good swim i did not think we would be 2:54 that was a surprise and a lot of fun.” Colorado Mesa returns to action on January 5th with a dual at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

