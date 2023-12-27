Still cold, but slow warming will start late this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cold is still the main focus of our weather story. Temperatures will step up little by little through this weekend - the last weekend of 2023. Our new year will begin unseasonably warm but still cool enough for jackets and coats.

Tuesday Morning’s Lows

Tuesday morning low temperatures were measured at 16 degrees at Grand Junction, 10 degrees at Montrose, 10 degrees at Delta, 17 degrees at Cortez, and -2 degrees at Aspen.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from upper 20s at 6 PM to mid-20s at 8 PM, then to lower 20s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 13 degrees around Grand Junction, 11 degrees around Montrose, 12 degrees around Delta, and 11 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mainly sunny. The day will warm from middle teens at 7 AM to near 30 degrees at 11 AM, then to mid-to-upper 30s at 2 PM. High temperatures will be near 38 degrees around Grand Junction, 36 degrees around Montrose, 38 degrees around Delta, and 41 degrees around Cortez.

The Weather Setup

The low pressure swirling over eastern Nebraska and Kansas is responsible for the snow over Northeastern Colorado. It’s also providing a steady wind flow from the north - right out of Canada into Colorado. High pressure over California and Nevada has a clockwise wind flow around it. That offers a double shot of that wind from the north from Canada into Colorado. This hasn’t changed since yesterday, so the cold air flow is still wide open.

The Setup Changes Late This Week

As the pattern shifts and the high pressure tracks to the east of us on Thursday and Friday, the warmer southerly wind on the western edge of the high pressure will offer some warming. Our temperatures will climb back above normal by Friday and especially this weekend. We’ll still be cold enough for jackets through New Years Eve and the start of 2024.

