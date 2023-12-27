Pleasant Conditions Heading Into the New Year

Pleasant dry conditions into the new year
By Meteorologist Savanna Kraft
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
From Chilly Temperatures to a Slight Warming

Temperatures are very cool this morning in the west, with most places in the teens. Yet, up north and to the mountains, we’re talking single digits. Temperatures will trend up through this morning and into the late afternoon to the upper 30s. Overall, it will be a pleasantly dry day. Along the west, there will be similar high temperatures today with mostly clear conditions. While higher elevation areas will feel much cooler in the mid to lower 30s.

Tonight’s Clouds Leading to a Temperature Change

Because of the mostly clear conditions leading to cooling temperatures, temperatures will remain steady throughout today, reaching a high in the upper 30s, and dropping to a low in the teens tonight. It will be a little warmer than last night due to increasing cloud coverage as the evening progresses. Temperatures are expected to reach a low in the upper teens. Temperatures in the western slope will follow in the teens this evening, while higher elevations are going to be chillier in the single digits

Your Week Ahead Into the New Year

With it being the middle of the week, I’m sure you all are looking forward to this weekend. So far, this Saturday will be mostly cloudy at a high in the low 40s, while conditions on New Year’s Eve Sunday will follow with similar conditions of partly cloudy skies but temperatures reaching up to the high 30s

Looking at the rest of the week, Thursday’s high will be the lowest as high temperatures will steadily increase day by day near the mid-40s. Low temperatures will follow similar suit, steadily rising throughout the rest of the week into the new year up to the 20s, thanks to those increasing evening clouds. Due to high pressure, conditions throughout the week into next week will keep our region of the state dry

Temperatures will step up little by little through this weekend. Our new year will begin...
