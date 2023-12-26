Grand Junction man arrested after police chase Christmas morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, the Grand Junction Police Department arresting a man they say was connected to a string of calls about someone slashing tires at St. Mary’s hospital. This happened Christmas morning around 5am.

Police were able to locate the man around 7am after several calls to dispatch about a vehicle, matching the suspect, was driving recklessly. After a short pursuit with officers, the GJPD, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colorado State Patrol contacted 50-year-old Christopher Mitchell in the area of West Lake Park at 325 W. Orchard Avenue.

Mitchell was remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges:

-Vehicular eluding

-DUI

-Criminal mischief

-Unlawful use of a controlled substance

-Reckless driving

There is no current threat to the community, and the investigation remains open.

