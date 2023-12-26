Grand Junction man arrested after police chase Christmas morning

Mesa County Jail
Mesa County Jail(kkco/kjct)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:58 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, the Grand Junction Police Department arresting a man they say was connected to a string of calls about someone slashing tires at St. Mary’s hospital. This happened Christmas morning around 5am.

Police were able to locate the man around 7am after several calls to dispatch about a vehicle, matching the suspect, was driving recklessly. After a short pursuit with officers, the GJPD, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colorado State Patrol contacted 50-year-old Christopher Mitchell in the area of West Lake Park at 325 W. Orchard Avenue.

Mitchell was remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges:

-Vehicular eluding

-DUI

-Criminal mischief

-Unlawful use of a controlled substance

-Reckless driving

There is no current threat to the community, and the investigation remains open.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Police in Colorado said the getaway car of a group of robbers was stolen during the incident.
Robbery suspects’ getaway vehicle stolen while the crime took place, police say
Grand Junction city council discussing issues at city council meeting.
District 51 has millions in unused funding
Teen arrested in connection to Montrose homicide

Latest News

Police lights
Officer involved shooting in Boulder County ends with motorist dead
Delta and Rifle Football set to Clash in State Championship, Montrose Advances
Vote for Play of the Week 12/24 - 12/30
1945 TBM Avenger flying over Grand Junction
Labor of love puts WWII plane back in the air
Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado
Michigan Man with connection to Garfield County was arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material