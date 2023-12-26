Christmas cold slowly relaxes this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We expected a cold Christmas, and a cold Christmas is just what we got!

Christmas Morning Low Temperatures

Low temperatures on Christmas morning were measured at 18 degrees at Grand Junction, 12 degrees at Montrose, 13 degrees at Delta, 12 degrees at Cortez, and -5 degrees at Aspen.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear and cold. Temperatures will step down from upper 20s at 6 PM to middle 20s at 8 PM, then to lower 20s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear and cold. Low temperatures will be near 12 degrees around Grand Junction, 9 degrees around Montrose, 11 degrees around Delta, and 8 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be sunny and seasonably cold. We’ll warm from mid-to-high teens at 7 AM to upper 20s at 11 AM to low-to-mid 30s at 2 PM. High temperatures will be near 35 degrees around Grand Junction, 31 degrees around Montrose, 34 degrees around Delta, and 38 degrees around Cortez.

The Weather Setup

The weather setup is one that strongly favors a cold Colorado. Low pressure associated with a powerful storm system over the Plains is centered over Eastern Nebraska. High pressure is centered along the California Coast. The counter-clockwise wind flow around the low pressure combined with the clockwise wind flow around the high pressure are giving a sort of double dose of cold air straight from Canada and right into Colorado. This cold Canadian air will need a warmer wind from the south to bring about any change. That will happen between Wednesday and Thursday, so you’ll start noticing some slow warming by Thursday afternoon and even more this weekend.

Weather On the Slopes

Meanwhile, many of us have more time off this holiday week. If you’re planning on a trip to the ski slopes, weather is in your favor. More new snow can fall along the northern Front Range up around Winter Park and Breckenridge and even Vail on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 20s across the Ski Country. Wednesday will be generally snow free with abundant sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.