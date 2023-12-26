Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston burns on Christmas morning

Damage resulting from an overnight fire at a home Beyonce used to live in as a child is shown...
Damage resulting from an overnight fire at a home Beyonce used to live in as a child is shown on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Houston. Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston's Riverside Terrace neighborhood caught fire early Christmas morning shortly after 2 a.m. The star's family bought the house in 1982 and lived there until Beyoncé was around 5 years old. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:20 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Beyoncé's childhood home caught fire early on Christmas morning, though the family living there escaped safely.

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. Monday and the Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene of the two-story brick house within three to five minutes, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“We had it contained in about 10 minutes,” Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes told the newspaper.

Beyoncé Knowles’ family bought the home on the 2400 block of Rosedale in 1982 and Beyoncé lived there until she was 5 years old. She was seen taking photos of the property when she was in her hometown for her Renaissance World Tour.

The home in the historic Riverside Terrace neighborhood was built in 1946.

A messages sent to Beyoncé's publicist was not immediately returned late Monday.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Police in Colorado said the getaway car of a group of robbers was stolen during the incident.
Robbery suspects’ getaway vehicle stolen while the crime took place, police say
Teen arrested in connection to Montrose homicide
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Israel's military was reviewing reports of a Sunday strike at a refugee camp. (CNN,...
GRAPHIC: 250 killed over past 24 hours in central Gaza, report says
Police in Hawaii have opened a child abandonment case after a good Samaritan saved a newborn...
Baby abandoned in trash bin rushed to hospital in serious condition
The Eells family says their new wheelchair-accessible van is a life-changing gift for...
Girl, 7, with cerebral palsy gifted ‘life-changing’ van for Christmas
A family got a huge surprise on Christmas Eve: a wheelchair-accessible van for their daughter...
Family surprised with wheelchair-accessible van for daughter with cerebral palsy