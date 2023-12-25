Vote for Play of the Week 12/24 - 12/30

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Vote now for this Week’s best play on the Western Slope. Note, with most of the sports teams on the Western Slope taking a break for the holiday season, this week’s poll features three plays that the sports staff determined to be some of the best highlights from the entire year.

This Week’s three candidates, as well as the voting poll can be found below.

Harsha’s Hand in History

Heading back to the baseball diamond, the former Palisade Bulldog, Ryker Harsha had a meaningful RBI, driving in the first run against the Fruita Monument Wildcats, helping lift his team over the Wildcats for the first time in more than 20 years. Harsha also was a force on the pitcher’s mound, pitching a complete game in the 6-3 Palisade victory.

Well Well, Wells

On the soccer pitch, Colorado Mesa Women’s Soccer was leading 2-0 against Colorado Mines in the Rocky Mountain Athletics Conference Championship at half. After the game, Maverick Sophomore Forward Kylie Wells said that the team said that the whole team was on the same page about the third goal, be it CMU’s or Mines’ would be the most important in the game. Well, Wells did just that. The Fruita Monument Alumni connected on a breakaway to put the Mavericks up 3-0 and that final score held, giving the Mavs their first RMAC title since 1998.

Air Bears

The Rifle Bears Football team was looking to make a statement in their semifinal matchup of the Class 2A State Playoffs, taking on the Defending Class Champion Eaton Reds. With the Bears already up 6-0, Rifle flashed their ability to deliver on the big play on great deep pass from Senior Quarterback Logan Gross, who rolled left and slipped a Eaton Defender to Senior Receiver Joel Valencia for the touchdown. Rifle went on to win and punch their ticket back to the state championship game at a final of 24-15.

