Officer involved shooting in Boulder County ends with motorist dead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado State Patrol Officer responded to an area on Highway 36 and McCaslin Boulevard to assist a motorist on the side of the road on Dec. 24th.

When the trooper approached the vehicle he noticed visible bullet holes in the window of the car and proceeded to radio for additional officers. Once additional deputies arrived from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office they managed to talk the motorist out of the car and had him place his firearm on the exterior of the vehicle.

During the de-escalation attempt the man picked up the firearm and pointed it at the officers, shots were fired. A piece of one of the deputies equipment was struck by the gunfire but the deputy was not, meaning he did not sustain injuries from it.

The deputies attempted to provide first aid to the motorist but he died on the scene. The Colorado State Patrol Troopers and Boulder County Sheriff’s Deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, and an investigation is underway by the the Boulder County Investigation Team (BCIT).

This is all the information available at this time.

