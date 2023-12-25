Labor of love puts WWII plane back in the air

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Maintaining an 80-year-old airplane in a suitable flight condition is no easy task; requiring extensive care and maintenance, but one local organization was up for the challenge.

The Rocky Mountain Wing, is one of more than 80 wings across the nation, all part of the Commemorative Air Force. Wings often have vintage WWII planes as well as museums. In the case of the RMW, its museum is located behind a gate at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.

Their goal is educate and inspire, which is typically done through their museums. Often, the all-volunteer organization takes its planes to various air shows across the country. There are two planes belonging to the RMW.

One is a Piper, J-3 Cub. The other, the wing spent the last several years trying to get ready for flight again. It’s a 1945 TBM Avenger, which was originally built by Grumman. At that time, it was known as a TBF Avenger. To keep up with demand, General Motors eventually took over manufacturing the Avenger, which is when it became the TBM Avenger. The plane, said to be the largest single-engine carrier-based used during the war was outfitted with three .50 caliber machine guns, one .30 caliber and could carry a 2,000 pound torpedo below the fuselage.

1945 TBM Avenger on display at the Rocky Mountain Wing (KKCO)

Nearly 10,000 of them were manufactured during WWII. The plane made its battle debut in the Battle of Midway. Six Avengers would fly into the battle with the Torpedo Squadron 8. But only one would make it back.

“It was flown by Bert Earnest, and he got back to the island on and landed with over 70 bullet holes in that plane,” said Dorothy Dutton, Rocky Mountain Wing member. “He was able to land but the gunner was killed.”

For many years, Dutton and others thought Earnest was the only member of the squadron to survive. Turns out though, another pilot, Ensign George Gay was also thought to be the only survivor. His plane was shot down and he was pulled from the ocean. However, there was one more survivor. Earnest’s radioman, Garry Ferrier.

“We met in Arlington, Washington in 1993,” recalled Dutton. “And he came up to our plane and said, ‘I was on one of these on one of these planes during the Battle of Midway.’ We were shocked because for years people thought Burt Earnest was the only survivor of the torpedo eight squadron.”

The Avenger went on to prove to be a useful tools for many pilots during the war, including the pilot who eventually became the 41st president of the United States, George Herbert Walker Bush.

But, by the time the war ended, not every Avenger saw combat. In the case of the Rocky Mountain Wing’s plane, it was sold to the Royal Canadian Navy.

“Shortly after the war, the Navy opened up these for sale to countries around the world that might want one,” said Fred Suevell, wing leader, RMW. “And they put it on their carrier and went all over the North Sea hunting Russian submarines because it was the Cold War.”

But then something big happened in 1953, England got a new monarch.

“This actual airplane, not just another airplane, but actually flew over Queen Elizabeth’s coronation,” said Bob Thompson, operations manager, Rocky Mountain Wing.

“They had the big coronation celebration in England, but then she came to Canada to have another big celebration,” said Suevell. “And part of that celebration was a flyover of Canadian planes. This plane was the lead plane.”

From there it went on to be a fire bomber. The bomb bay was converted to hold a tank so it could fight wildfires.

“It was donated to the Confederate Air Force at the time,” said Thompson. “It was flown for several years in Harlingen, Texas. Eventually it ended up in Mesa Arizona was going to be one of their projects to restore.”

Then in 1985, the RMW asked CAF headquarters about getting a plane. CAF suggested they take the Avenger. It could fly, but it was in rough shape. It was flown to Grand Junction on a ferry permit. But then the restoration work would begin. The RMW converted it back to its original military configuration and by 1989 it was ready to fly again.

“And then we’ve been flying it since 1989, with the exception of a couple engine changes and what have you,” said Thompson.

But then the time came for another engine change. The plane sat in a hanger for more than two years, needing its 14-cylinder engine rebuilt.

“We’ve had problems with this aircraft for the last several years, we got a brand new engine, we got a brand new propeller, there was a lot of other work done on it,” said Thompson.

TBM Avenger sits without its engine. (KKCO)

It was August 2022, when the wing got its rebuilt engine back from a company in California. However, it would be another three months before the newly rebuilt engine would be installed. Then a month later, the 700 pound propeller would be installed. At this point, it would be easy to assume the plane was ready to go, but the RMW quickly found out that there was more work to be done. During tests of getting the engine fired up and ready to fly, there were things that popped up, indicating not everything was quite right. It turned out; the Avenger wasn’t the only WWII plane that used this same engine.

“There were a few things that were put on backwards,” said Suevell. “This engine is also used on B 25s, and for whatever reason, some of the linkages are different. So, we put it on based on what we do it was to be, but they had set it up as B25 engine. It wasn’t until after we were running the plane that we realized that’s not working right, had to go back and fix things.”

Rocky Mountain Wing volunteers prepare the engine on the ground before installing. (KKCO)

Rocky Mountain Wing volunteers install the engine in the TBM Avenger (KKCO)

Eventually, the RMW got all of the kinks ironed out and in August 2023, after the plane had sat dormant in a hanger for nearly three years, it was ready to fly, safely and properly.

“We solve the problem,” said Thompson. “I mean, when we work on these aircraft, it isn’t just ‘oh, I think I’ll do something.’ I mean, we research everything. And we identify the problem and we fix the problem. We don’t take the risk of putting it in the air as a test pilot.”

1945 TBM Avenger takes off on first flight (Fred Suevell)

With the Avenger now in the air, it was ready to make its debut in front of its home crowd at the Grand Junction Air Show in October 2023. It had been in the show before, but only as a static display on the ground. This would be the very first time the Avenger would fly in the show.

“I’ve been to air shows here in Grand Junction 25 years, this is probably one of the most people I’ve ever seen on the show,” recalled Thompson. “So I’m really enjoying the fact that everybody’s come out to see the aircraft that we have here today.”

However, the Avenger wasn’t going in the air alone. Another WWII plane, an F-4U Corsair flew alongside the Avenger, both of them making several passes overhead.

F-4U Corsair flies overhead at Grand Junction Airshow. (KKCO)

“We’re really, really proud to have the work that we’ve done to put this airplane back in the air,” said Thompson. “We fixed everything. And everything’s behind us now and the future is ahead of us.”

TBM Avenger makes its flying debut at the Grand Junction Air Show. (KKCO)

A future made possible by the dedicated men and women at the Rocky Mountain Wing.

